Free Swim Lessons For Kids

Sign-ups are now underway for a program that could make a real splash for your kids! And, it’s all in the name of safety. The program surrounds free swim lessons launching soon at the Greater Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCAs.

The facilities in Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties received grant money to be able to provide the swim lessons free of charge to children of low income families. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the program Tuesday.

Organizers behind the program suggest that if your local YMCA was not mentioned as offering free swim lessons to contact them. Most YMCAs around the country and here at home often work with families to provide “Y Scholarships” to kids who might not be able to afford the program.

To sign-up for the free swim lessons mentioned on Newswatch 16 at the Greater Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCAs, click this link! Or, call the Greater Scranton YMCA at 570-342-8115.

If you have further questions about swim programs in your area, reach out to Diana Dempsey at ddempsey@greaterscrantonymca.org.