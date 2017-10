Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A fire gutted a home in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

Smoke poured from the place on Daleville Highway near Daleville around 3:30 a.m.

The man who lived there was in the process of moving out.

No one was inside when the fire got started but four cats are missing.

Investigators are looking into what sparked those flames in Lackawanna County.