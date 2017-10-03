Extras Wanted for Movie Being Filmed in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP -- A movie production company is casting extras for a golf-themed comedy being filmed in Susquehanna County.

No acting experience is required and those cast will get to work alongside stars like Dan Lauria from "The Wonder Years" and actress Adrienne Barbeau.

The film is directed by Angela Shelton of Montrose.

A casting event is scheduled for October 4 at the Fern Hall Inn near Clifford. Those interested are asked to call or email the casting director, Mars Melnicoff, at 720-839-4363 or filmcrewhire@gmail.com.