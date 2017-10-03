Bloomsburg Hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some 500 Club College Hockey programs in the country, including Bloomsburg University which began in 2008. The Huskies, who are 2-2 this season, won their league title last season even though they practice at 10pm, in Wilkes-Barre Twp. which is a 90 minute round trip. Money, Time and Distance is no issue when desire trumps all.