Bloomsburg Hockey

Posted 6:43 pm, October 3, 2017

There are some 500 Club College Hockey programs in the country, including Bloomsburg University which began in 2008.  The Huskies, who are 2-2 this season, won their league title last season even though they practice at 10pm, in Wilkes-Barre Twp. which is a 90 minute round trip.  Money, Time and Distance is no issue when desire trumps all.

