Welcoming the Bishop

SAINT CLAIR -- A special service was held Monday night to welcome the bishop from the Catholic Diocese of Allentown to Schuylkill County.

People gathered for the special Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church on East Hancock Street in Saint Clair.

It was held in honor of reverend Alfred Schlert on his first visit to Schuylkill County.

Reverend Schlert was installed as the fifth bishop of diocese in August.

Schuylkill and Carbon counties are among the five counties served by the Catholic Diocese of Allentown.