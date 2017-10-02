Suspect in Deadly Drunk Driving Crash Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Prison

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP -- A man from Pike County will spend up to six years in prison following his guilty plea to homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Police said Jonathan Woodruff, 40, of Milford was more than three times the legal limit when he plowed into another vehicle head on, along Route 739 in Delaware Township back in 2014.

The other driver, Patricia Edwards, 53, of Dingmans Ferry was killed.

Troopers in Pike County found seven empty bottles of alcohol in Woodruff's vehicle after the crash.

