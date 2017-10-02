LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch Live Coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting

Suspect Arrested in Susquehanna County Homicide

THOMPSON -- A woman is under arrest in connection with a homicide in Susquehanna County.

Troopers arrested Cassandra Mercincavage Monday and charged her with the shooting death of Robert Hubal, 39, of Thompson, on Sunday.

Police said Mercincavage shot Hubal twice in the head and once in the body.

Police responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Hubal's home on Potter Hill Road in Thompson. His body was found inside the home.

Hubal's pickup truck was missing and was later seen in Scranton. Troopers said they later recovered the truck abandoned in Moosic.

Investigators found Mercincavage in a motel in the Moosic area. A firearm believed to have been used in the crime was also recovered.

Developing story, check back for updates.

