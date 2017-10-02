Pocono Townships Adopt Texas City, Help with Flood Recovery

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — Office chairs, equipment, and more were loaded onto a Tobyhanna Township truck on Monday.

Officials with Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Township in the Poconos are collecting office supplies to be sent down to the city of Pine Forest in Texas.

It’s all part of an initiative called “Adopt a Government.”

“This is what makes America great, when people help people and when communities help communities. What we have launched is an initiative to gather over one ton of office equipment and supplies and send it down to the city of Pine Forest,” said John Jablowski, Tobyhanna Township.

About 98% of Pine Forest, Texas was under five to ten feet of water for nearly two weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit.

Officials here in the Poconos say the administrator in Pine Forest is operating the city from her kitchen table.

“We talked to her and she told us what she needed and we just ran with it. Between us, Tobyhanna Township, and the municipal waste authority, we realized we have to do something to help get this little town up and functioning,” said Kate Lambert, Tunkhannock Township.

The hope is to fill a truck with supplies at Tobyhanna Township Community Day on Saturday at Blanche Park.

This week, people can drop off office supplies, desks, tables and chairs to either Tobyhanna or Tunkhannock Township offices or the Monroe County Municipal Waste Authority.

“We figured we had to pitch in and help and we also opened up our offices for the community to bring in donations. We will collect them from the community and bring them over to the township,” said Jim Lambert, Monroe County Municipal Waste Authority.

Both townships are still looking for a trucking company to help bring all the supplies down to the City of Pine Forest in Texas.

