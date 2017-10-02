More Charges Filed Against Funeral Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- More charges have been filed against a funeral director in the Poconos.

Angeliegha Stewart, 27, of Sciota, is the funeral director at Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg.

She was charged last month with abuse of a corpse and harassment after detectives said she took pictures of bodies being prepared for burial and showed them to friends.

Stewart now faces charges of tampering with evidence after investigators learned she deleted some of those photos.

Stewart also faces drug charges related to the sale of marijuana.