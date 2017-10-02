× Local Costumer Plans to Hang It up After This Halloween

It’s the first week of October and that means the start of many frightfully fun events across our area including costume parties.

For one businesswoman from Luzerne County, this Halloween will be extra special.

After 32 years as a costumer, Barbara Gavlick-Hartnett is hanging it up after this Halloween and retiring.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by her store, “Costumes By Barbara,” on Main Street in Luzerne Borough on Monday. Ryan tackled the latest in Halloween costumes for the 2017 season and the next chapter for the spooktacular store that’s been at 186 Main Street in

The National Retail Federation predicts this to be a record-breaking year when it comes to Halloween spending.

QUICK FACTS ON THE COSTUME SHOP:

Costumes By Barbara

Located at 186 Main Street, Luzerne Borough

Hours: Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

570-287-6226

EMAIL: bgavhart@yahoo.com