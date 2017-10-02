Lake-Lehman Field Hockey

Posted 6:56 pm, October 2, 2017, by

After a 3-0 loss to Wyoming Seminary and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wyoming Valley West, Lake-Lehman settled down in Field Hockey with a 2-0 win over Coughlin. The Black Knights made it to the State Semi-Finals last season and despite the back to back setbacks they can reach that goal again, with a few more goals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

