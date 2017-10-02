How to Cope with Mass Shooting Grief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- It's news no one wants to wake up to: a man fired hundreds of rounds of gunshots into a crowd at a concert in Las Vegas. At least 58 people died and more than 500 people were hurt.

"It's sad. You can't go nowhere anymore," Jen Sarviss said.

"You just kind of almost feel like you can't step out and go places as a family because you don't know what's going to happen," Jamie Keller of Danville said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a psychiatrist at Geisinger Medical Center who said do not keep those feelings bottled up inside.

"It's OK to grieve, OK to mourn, OK to cry," Dr. Robert Gerstman said.

Dr. Robert Gerstman tells us not to change our daily routines because of this. He also recommends talking to family and friends.

"It doesn't hurt to talk to somebody and say, 'How are you dealing with this? This is how I'm dealing with this,'" Dr. Gerstman said.

Dr. Gerstman says that even if teachers talk to your kids about what happened, it's always best for them to hear from you, too.

"Kids need to hear from their parents that sometimes bad things happen and it's out of everybody's control," Dr. Gerstman said.

"I always just tell my kids to be vigilant, to watch. Even at our bus stop, to keep an eye because you never know," Sarviss said.

Dr. Gerstman says it is also important that kids see their parents grieving too, so they know it is OK.