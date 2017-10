Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT -- A group of students in Lycoming County are raising money for pediatric cancer research.

Students at Rommelt Elementary in South Williamsport took to their football field to dance away pediatric cancer.

The kids have been raising money in honor of an 11-year-old girl who is battling the disease.

They then presented their classmate with hearts that included hand-written inspirational quotes.