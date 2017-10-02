Deadly Crash on Route 61 in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG — A busy roadway was closed for hours following a deadly crash in Schuylkill County.

Authorities tell us a motorcycle and truck collided on Route 61 in Orwigsburg. It happened in the northbound lanes just before 4 p.m. Monday.

State police are trying to figure out what led up to the deadly wreck.

There is no word on the name of the person who died or if there were any other injuries.

Route 61 was closed for several hours. It reopened around 9 p.m.