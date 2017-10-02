Country Music Listeners Remain Unafraid after Shooting

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — Country music fans say they’re heartbroken about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. It’s hard for them to wrap their minds around the number of people hurt or killed but that doesn’t mean they won’t be going to concerts in the future.

It’s a sound fans should never hear at a concert — a gunman opening fire in Las Vegas on a crowd of country music fans right in the middle of a Jason Aldean performance.

Despite it all, hosts at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre radio station Froggy 101 say country listeners are resilient.

“Just looking at my Facebook newsfeed today, it just felt like there was a lot of love being spread,” said Jessie Roberts.

Morning show hosts Jessie Roberts and Doc Medek say they’ve interviewed Aldean in the past and they are horrified that more than 50 people were killed at his concert Sunday night.

“After seeing what happened right in front of him and he is going to have to go out another night, I don’t know how they handle that. but that’s what they do. That’s their job,” Medek said.

People at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre say they are heartbroken for the hundreds of families whose loved ones were injured or killed but they say they won’t be intimidated by all of this.

“I think that’s what the whole thing is about, scaring people into not doing things. We’re in a situation now throughout the country where there’s so much of that going on,” said George Gegaris of Mountain Top.

“I don’t think that we need to live our lives in fear. I know that might be easier said than done in some situations but you really just can’t let fear win,” Roberts added.