SCRANTON -- It was a chance for kids to get up close and personal with a variety of vehicles.

The Junior League held its annual Touch a Truck Saturday at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Several types of vehicles and the people who run them were there, including fire trucks, construction vehicles, and even a WNEP-TV live truck.

The Junior League says Touch a Truck gives young ones the opportunity to get a first-hand look at work vehicles and learn about the jobs that are out there.

This was the ninth year for the Touch a Truck event in Scranton.