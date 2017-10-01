Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Chuck E. Cheese's recently kicked off Sensory Sensitive Sundays at some locations in our area.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Wilkes-Barre location, which was filled with children having a ball.

The event is geared towards kids with special needs and those who have autism.

It gives them a chance to play like every other kid, but without the bright lights, loud noises, and costumed characters.

"There's no stress here. A lot of times when you take the kids out somewhere else there's a lot of stress. There's no stress here. The kids are having a ball. That's what it's all about," said Judy Richards of Luzerne.

Sensory Sensitive Sundays take place the first Sunday of every month from 9 until 11 a.m. There is a location in Dickson City in addition to the one near Wilkes-Barre.