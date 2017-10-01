Police Nab Alleged Burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP -- Troopers arrested a man after a woman found him in her home in Luzerne County early Sunday morning crawling up the stairs toward her bedroom.

Police arrested Anthony Carannante, 24, and charged him with burglary.

The victim spotted Carannante around 6 a.m. in her home along Sunset Road near Wapwallopen.

Troopers say she screamed and he took off.

Invetigators say he was seen on at least three separate occasions during the past two weeks in the same area in Luzerne County.