Flames Force 7 People from Home in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:08 pm, October 1, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Smoke could be seen for miles around Wilkes-Barre after flames ripped through this home Sunday night.

Crews battled the fire at a double-home along East South Street in the city after it sparked shortly before 7 p.m.

The chief believes the fire started in the attic.

Officials say neighbors alerted all seven people inside who made it out OK.

"And we made sure we got the family and the kids out and everybody out of the house as quickly as we possibly could just because you don't know what could happen in a fire as it is," said Ashley Lucier, a neighbor.

No one was hurt and investigators are looking for a cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s