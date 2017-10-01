Flames Force 7 People from Home in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Smoke could be seen for miles around Wilkes-Barre after flames ripped through this home Sunday night.

Crews battled the fire at a double-home along East South Street in the city after it sparked shortly before 7 p.m.

The chief believes the fire started in the attic.

Officials say neighbors alerted all seven people inside who made it out OK.

"And we made sure we got the family and the kids out and everybody out of the house as quickly as we possibly could just because you don't know what could happen in a fire as it is," said Ashley Lucier, a neighbor.

No one was hurt and investigators are looking for a cause.