Car Show Raises Money for Soccer Teams

Posted 6:34 pm, October 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37PM, October 1, 2017

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- It was the perfect fall day to show off your ride for the final time in one part of Lackawanna County.

Car enthusiasts and athletes came together Sunday to raise money for a local soccer team.

North Pocono held the fundraiser at Bill's ShopRite in Daleville.

The event was put on by the junior team to support both the JV and varsity teams.

"Really grateful to the car culture, and the classic car community in the area, and their sports cars and the businesses and the owners supporting them," said Jose Joga, head coach of North Pocono boys junior high soccer team.

Raffle prizes were handed out at the event in Lackawanna County.

