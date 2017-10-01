10th Annual Walk for Hope to Help Homeless Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to support a local women's shelter.

The 10th annual Walk for Hope was held by Ruth's Place women's shelter in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The route followed places many women who are homeless have to rely on, such as soup kitchens, counseling centers, and the Salvation Army.

The walk aims to show solidarity with the women who rely on the shelter, while they work to find permanent housing.

Ruth's Place is the only emergency women's shelter in Luzerne County.

"I think it's important to show the people in your community who are experiencing hard times that you support them and that you support the program as well," said Crystal Williams, program coordinator of Ruth's Place.

Ruth's Place has housed over 2,000 women since it started in 2003.