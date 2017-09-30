Scranton Prep Rallies, Survives Valley View, 35-34

Posted 6:52 pm, September 30, 2017, by

No. 4 Scranton Prep was tested by Valley View. Down much of the game, the Cavalier rallied to beat the Cougars 35-34.

