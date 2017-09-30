No. 4 Scranton Prep was tested by Valley View. Down much of the game, the Cavalier rallied to beat the Cougars 35-34.
Scranton Prep Rallies, Survives Valley View, 35-34
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Western Wayne football
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Wyoming Area 24-0
-
Super 16: Team #9 Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
-
Scranton Prep Wins Big, 50-0 Over Abington Heights
-
Scranton Prep football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Colin McCreary Dream Game preps
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017