Scranton Bridge Dedicated as Gen. Theodore Wint Bridge

SCRANTON -- A Scranton native who spent his life as a soldier serving the country was honored in his hometown, more than 100 years after his death.

The Rockwell Avenue Bridge was officially dedicated Saturday as the Gen. Theodore Wint Bridge.

Wint was just 16 when he enlisted during the Civil War. He fought in the Spanish-American War as a cavalry officer. He died in 1907 at 62 years old while still on active duty.

Veterans with VFW Post 25 in Scranton organized the dedication.

The bridge in Scranton reopened in May following a $6 million renovation.