Runners Honor Cpl. Bryon Dickson

EAST STROUDSBURG — Runners in East Stroudsburg honored a Pennsylvania state trooper on Saturday.

Cpl. Bryon Dickson was killed in an ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove in September 2014.

More than three years after the shooting and the conviction of gunman Eric Frein, Dickson is still on the minds of many who turned out for the race.

Held at East Stroudsburg University, the race was organized by students and raised money for the Bryon K. Dickson II Memorial Fund.

Also at the race was a state police SUV where people could write messages of support on Post-it notes.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the race, now in its third year, is about honoring the legacy of Dickson. They said they’re thrilled with this year’s turnout.