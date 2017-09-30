New Businesses Open in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A former nightclub in Wilkes-Barre is getting new life.

Loyalty Barbershop and Electric City Tattoo held a grand opening at the former site of Cafe Metropolis on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Anthony Ranella, owner of Loyalty Barbershop tells Newswatch 16 he’s excited to open in a spot so many others enjoyed.

“The location is a place we used to go as kids. It was Cafe Metropolis. Bands played here that we were present to see, and now, we have a business here. It’s kind of surreal. You spend hours of your life somewhere as a kid, and now, it’s hours of your life somewhere, same spot,” Ranella said.

This is Loyalty’s third location in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.