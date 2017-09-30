Man Accused of Kicking Police Officer, Resisting Arrest in State College

STATE COLLEGE — A man from Monroe County faces charges after allegedly fighting with police officers in Centre County.

According to police in State College, two men were fighting in the middle of South Garner Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, police said one of the men, John M. Wathen IV, 23, of Stroudsburg, resisted arrest and kicked one of the officers trying to restrain him in the chest.

Wathen was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and simple assault.

He was locked up in Centre County on $100,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

The other man involved in the fight has not been charged at this time.