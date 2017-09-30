In Your Neighborhood

Bark for Life of Wyoming Valley

“Bark for Life” of Wyoming Valley benefits the American Cancer Society to honor doggie caregivers helping with cures. Bring your canine best friend to Kirby Park on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. “Bark for Life” features a dog walk, costume contest, basket raffle, food and more! Dress your dog to impress for the costume contest. The cost for the walk before the day of the event is $10 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog. It’s free to attend for the other activities. To register yourself and your dog(s) for the event go to relayforlife.org/barkwyomingvalleypa.

Little Sisters of the Poor’s Roast Beef Dinner

In Scranton it’s a delicious Roast Beef Dinner catered by Stirna’s Restaurant to benefit the work of the Little Sisters of the Poor. It’s a full meal that includes assorted pies and beverages. In addition to the dinner, there will be a bake sale which will include the Sisters’ famous homemade scones and an assortment of other baked goods. There will be raffles for gift baskets & gift certificates for area restaurants and business as well as a 50/50 raffle. The Roast Beef Dinner is held at Holy Family Residence (next to Marywood University) on Sunday, Oct. 15 from noon – 4:00 p.m. Take-outs are available. Price is $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 years and younger. For advance ticket purchases and sponsorship information, please contact Mrs. Jackie Galvin at 570-343-4065 ext. 3144 or scdevelopment@littlesistersofthepoor.org.