MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Golfers in the Poconos teed off to raise money for local firefighters.

The 24th annual Fall Golf Classic was held Saturday for the Marshalls Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

The volunteer fire company serves about 16,000 people and has 58 members.

It is the company's largest fundraiser of the year. The tournament is always held the last Saturday in September at the Country Club of the Poconos golf course.