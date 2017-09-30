The Dallas Mountaineers shut out Meyers 42-0 at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
Dallas Blanks Meyers, 42-0
-
Mahanoy Area Shuts Out Holy Redeemer, 42-0
-
High School Stadium in Wilkes-Barre Closed for Repairs
-
Old Forge Runs Past Susquehanna, 42-13
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
Athens vs GAR football
-
-
Deteriorating Stadium Delaying Football Season in Wilkes-Barre
-
District IV Football Media Day
-
Heat Acclimation Week
-
Teachers in Dallas School District Begin Strike
-
Southern Columbia Hosts ALS Awareness Night
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
Wyoming Area Season Preview
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017