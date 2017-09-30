Bill Murray Could Play Joe Maddon in Movie About Cubs’ World Series Win: Report

Posted 7:59 pm, September 30, 2017, by

HAZLETON -- A Hollywood film studio is looking to make a movie about the World Champion Chicago Cubs, and a legendary name is being considered to play Cubs manager and Hazleton native Joe Maddon, according to reports.

Maddon's friend and diehard Cubs fan Bill Murray is in talks to play the Cubs manager, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Murray joined the Cubs' clubhouse celebration after the team won the World Series in 2016. He was also Maddon's guest at the Hazleton Integration Project fundraiser in Hazleton last December.

When Maddon was asked about the film, he told the Chicago Tribune it was "awesome," adding that Murray is much better looking.

The film, titled "Teammate," is based on a book by former Cubs catcher David Ross called “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s