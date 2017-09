Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK TOWNSHIP -- Some families took part in some scouting fun in the Poconos this weekend.

Boy Scouts and their families enjoyed the Hooked on Scouting Fishing Derby held at Akelaland Cub Scout Camp near Kunkletown on Saturday.

People fished, set up tents, and even raced wooden cars at the event.

Organizers say the event is often kids' first taste of scouting, and hundreds of scouts signed up to participate this year.