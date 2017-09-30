2nd Annual Remembrance Walk in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The pain of loss was made a little easier by hundreds who came together in Scranton.

People turned out to McDade Park Saturday to join in the Hospice of Scared Heart Remembrance Walk.

The goal is to lend some comfort and care for those grieving from the loss of a loved one.

Dozens of balloons were released into the air, each marking the memory of someone special.

The remembrance walk is only in its second year, but organizers say the response has been positive.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the event, and Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange spoke to the crowd before leading the one-mile walk.