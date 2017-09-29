Wayne County Residents Work to Help Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

BETHANY — People with family in Puerto Rico are rallying their neighbors in Wayne County to help following the destruction from Hurrican Maria.

At the Bethany Public Library near Honesdale, Teresa Zarcone-Perez and her husband Rafael loaded all sorts of items into the back of a pickup truck.

This is just a small part of all the everyday items people in Wayne County have donated to the Hurricane Maria relief efforts spearheaded by this couple. They have family still on the U.S. island ravaged by the storm.

“Just imagine all the basic necessities you have now, imagine being stripped of them tomorrow, and basically having nothing,” Zarcone-Perez said.

Zarcone-Perez teamed up with Pilar Beam, a native of Puerto Rico who wanted to help in any way she could.

“As of today, it’s seven days since I’ve spoken with my father,” said Beam.

Together they’re asking for food and water from folks in the community, things like batteries and toothbrushes, anything that can go to Puerto Ricans struggling to survive. Drop-off locations are all around Honesdale going with an aid group called “Puerto Rico Rises.”

“The sooner the better,” Beam said. “We’re going to keep collecting until October 4 and make sure we’re doing the right thing here.”

The cause is very close to their hearts and one that affects fellow Americans and loved ones.

“When you see the neighborhood (where) I grew up, when you see devastation, trees all over the place, it’s hard,” said Rafael Perez.

Dave’s Foodtown in Honesdale is one of many locations you can drop off items to be sent to Puerto Rico so that when those folks on that island need the help, it gets there.