The Scranton Knights Go Gold for a Cause

SCRANTON -- The Scranton Knights football team went gold on Friday in support of Think Big.

The team held a gold sock game where the players and cheerleaders wore gold in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

At the game, gold balloons were also raised and released in support of those children battling cancer.

All of the money donated at the game will be given to the Janet Weis Hospital, in honor of a 9-year-old boy in the community, who lost his battle with cancer in 2012.