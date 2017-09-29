In the latest edition of Talkback 16 callers send some love to members of our morning team. But first, some reactions to a high profile criminal moved to a prison in our area.
Talkback 16: Some Love For Our Morning Crew
-
Talkback 16: Worldwide Attention for Our Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: Reactions to a Whole New Look
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver and HBO’s ‘Bigger and Badder’ Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback 16: Paper Cave, Powerball, and Football Plays
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Irma and Some Positivity
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers on Trial and Thanks to Vets
-
-
Talkback 16: Crew Compliments and Location Botheration
-
Talkback 16: Eclipse Reactions
-
Talkback 16: Kids for Cash Scandal Revisited and Of Course, the Backyard Train