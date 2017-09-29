Scranton Residents Still Looking To Contact Family In Ravaged Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Families in our area are still trying to reach family members a week after Hurricane Maria devastated all of Puerto Rico.

Newswatch 16 spoke with two women living in Scranton who have relatives living on the offshore Puerto Rican island of Vieques.

"I haven't heard their voice since the hurricane hit. I know nothing about them. I know nothing about my family whatsoever,"

Tears fell down Melissa Lopez's face as she was overwhelmed with sadness from not being about to talk to family.

Newswatch 16 spoke with the Puerto Rico native and her mother Carmen outside the Valley View Terrace in Scranton. They've left hundreds of phone calls and neither of them has heard from family since Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico without power.

"I am a wreck because I am always crying watching the news," Melissa Lopez said.

"This is horrible. I mean everybody else is getting help and our people are basically writing S.O.S. Help, we are starving and they are not being heard," said Carmen Carannante Lopez.

Melissa and Carmen are from Vieques, a small island that's part of Puerto Rico but several miles off the east coast. They feel that their homeland has been forgotten in hurricane coverage.

"I hear other parts of Puerto Rico being mentioned like San Juan, nothing about Vieques, nothing about Culebra which is another sister island next to Vieques," said Melissa.

Melissa worries about her grandmother who just got out of open heart surgery, her uncle, and nephew who all lived on the island.

"I know nothing. I have no whereabouts. My grandmother Lucresia Acosta, if you are there, if you see me, I love you!"

The Lopez family plans to organize a rally in Scranton next week to raise more awareness for those affected by the hurricane.