Pumpkin Picking at a Tree Farm in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- Past the award-winning hunter green Christmas trees at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, you'll now find another colorful display.

This gourd section opened just last week.

"It's a great feeling. People just seem to love the fall. I mean we don't have a carnival here, I don't have a lot but it's a great farm setting, we do hayrides, pick your own pumpkins and people seem to enjoy it," said Chris Botek, Crystal Spring Tree Farm.

Owner Chris Botek tells Newswatch 16, he has grown pumpkins before but decided to expand his operation near Lehighton.

Despite the wacky weather we had this summer, the selection turned out just fine.

"We had great rain early but you really don't want a lot of rain when you have pumpkins on the vines because they tend to rot but it seems the rain shut off for us at a perfect time and we got a beautiful, beautiful crop," said Botek.

Farmers here grew 20 different varieties of pumpkins for people to choose from. They also have traditional pumpkins and some of then are quite large.

"There's lots and they are heavy. They are this color, orange, I know," said Jake Botek, 3-years-old.

People who can do the heavy lifting say growing pumpkins is much different than growing Christmas trees.

"I think it's really neat because we put the seeds in the ground and it seems like no time at all before we start seeing pumpkins everywhere," said Caleb Johnson, Crystal Spring Tree Farm.

The pumpkin patch is open through the fall on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays here at Crystal Spring Tree Farm.