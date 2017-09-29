Pot Bust in Monroe County

Posted 5:44 am, September 29, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- More than one hundred marijuana plants discovered at this property in Monroe County.

Investigators arrested Louis Valenti after they searched his place on Lookout Drive near Albrightsville Wednesday.

Police say he had been growing marijuana here in Monroe County and selling it in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for years.

