Pot Bust in Monroe County

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- More than one hundred marijuana plants discovered at this property in Monroe County.
Investigators arrested Louis Valenti after they searched his place on Lookout Drive near Albrightsville Wednesday.
Police say he had been growing marijuana here in Monroe County and selling it in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for years.
Fredric
The operation went on for years in the open. Now the Big Gray Wall wants a monopoly and sends in the strong arms. My guess is they get minuscule time and penalties.
Pot Luv
Just tax her sales and leave her alone.