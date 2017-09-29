Police Officer Charged with Harassment in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A police officer has been charged with harassment in Union County.

Officer Luke Murray, 38, of East Hempfield Township Police Department in Lancaster County, allegedly broke into the home of a woman he had been dating.

Police say Murray used a ladder to get into the woman’s second-floor balcony last week.

According to officials, the woman hid in the bathroom and called her sister, who called the police.

Murray left the house before police arrived.

After police arrived, Murray called the woman and troopers told him to come back to the house.

Murray is facing burglary, criminal trespass and other related charges.

According to East Hempfield Township Police, Murray is an active officer who has been on the force for 15 years.

He has been granted paid administrative leave since the incident on September 22.

