Parents Stage Protest in Dallas School District

Posted 12:10 pm, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:17PM, September 29, 2017

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Some parents of students in the Dallas School District took to the picket lines Friday morning to stage their own protest about the ongoing strike by teachers.

The parents say the protest is to show their frustration with the strike and contract talks.

Some we spoke with say their children are missing out on valuable classroom time, especially seniors.

Last year, a strike by teachers in the school district lasted 22 days.

The parents want state legislators to pass House Bill 920 which would not allow teachers and students to be out of school during a strike.

