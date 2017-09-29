LIVE High School Football Scores

Old School in Hazleton Being Converted into Apartments

HAZLETON -- An old elementary school in Hazleton is being converted into apartments.

"I think its a good idea," Victoria Lehman of Hazleton said. "It's been sitting here for awhile and it's for the community to develop into these apartments."

People Newswatch 16 spoke to said that redeveloping it will make the neighborhood better.

Hazleton city leaders said the old school was being used as storage before the developer bought it. The plan now is to convert the space into 18 apartments with 21 parking spaces. Workers are already starting the renovations.

"It's about time these buildings around the area get bought by some owners and do some good with it," a woman who lives in Hazleton said. She did not want to give Newswatch 16 her name.

The developer says the building should be ready within the next year.

