National Coffee Day: Here's Where to Get Some Great Coffee Deals

Friday, September 29 is “National Coffee Day” and if you play your cards right, you can get a free cup of Joe.

Below is list of some of the places you can “celebrate” the holiday.

Participation may vary. Call ahead to be sure that the location near you is taking part.

Cinnabon: Each customer can get a free 12-ounce coffee on Friday, September 29, no purchase required.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Cumberland Farms: Text the phrase FREECOFFEE to 64827 on Friday and you’ll get a mobile coupon good for a free coffee (or tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate), in any size, at Cumberland Farms retail locations in the Northeast and Florida. What’s more, Cumberland Farms is giving customers free coffee every Friday in October, no coupon or purchase required.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On September 29, Dunkin’ Donuts customers get a free medium cup of coffee with the purchase of another medium, large, or extra-large cup of coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Every customer can get a free coffee on Friday, no purchase required.

Krispy Kreme: National Coffee Day has been transformed into National Coffee Weekend at Krispy Kreme, where hot or iced coffee is available for free, in any size, from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1. No purchase or coupon is required.

#NationalCoffeeWeekend is coming up! Get a free premium blend coffee Friday, Saturday AND Sunday. 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN) https://t.co/xK8JVRiXuj pic.twitter.com/y1CVlIq2p0 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 21, 2017

Lyft: Catch a ride with Lyft on National Coffee Day in select cities—Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle—and you’ll get a free can of High Brew Coffee in flavors like Mexican vanilla and dark chocolate mocha.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Coffee bean purchases are 25% off on Friday, and any customer who buys a bag of beans gets a free coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow at your local Peet’s Coffeebar. Enjoy 25% off fresh beans + a FREE cup of coffee with bean purchase. pic.twitter.com/Wx3Cf0JOL6 — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) September 28, 2017

Stewart’s Shops: All customers get a choice of free hot, iced, or cold-brewed coffee from noon until closing at Stewart’s Shops, which are concentrated in upstate New York.

Tim Hortons: Download the Tim Hortons mobile app and you’ll get one free hot or iced coffee, in any size, between September 29 to October 8.

Free coffee? Yes please! Redeem a free coffee by downloading our app for #NationalCoffeeDay until October 8th. See image for details. pic.twitter.com/eG91Y0oJul — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) September 29, 2017

Wawa: On Friday, customers get a free coffee in any size.

#NationalCoffeeDay is almost here 🎉 On Friday 9/29, stop in for a FREE cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee! pic.twitter.com/a9MezIxwyC — Wawa (@Wawa) September 27, 2017

While you’re in line waiting for your free coffee, check out these coffee consumption factoids:

Statistics suggest that coffee-loving Finns will outdo the rest of the world.

Finland is No. 1 in the world for coffee consumption per capita, according to data collected by market research provider Euromonitor International. On average, each person in Finland consumed 9.9 kilograms (21.8 pounds) of coffee in 2014.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia round out the top five coffee-consuming nations.

The United States didn’t even break the top 10, ranking 25th for coffee consumption in 2014. Americans consumed 3.1 kilograms (6.8 pounds) of coffee per capita last year, the same amount as the citizens of France.

Italians consumed slightly more: 3.4 kilograms (7.5 pounds), coming in at No. 21 on the global list.