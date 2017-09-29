× Nasty Note Calls Little Girls Four Letter Words, Admits to Theft of Their Bikes

BLAIR, Neb. — A nasty letter left in a Nebraska mother’s mailbox targeted her four-year-old and five-year-old daughters.

The letter addresses children’s bikes left out in the yard. The language was so horrible that much of it is blurred out in the version posted online.

“Dear piece of ‘S’ parents,” read mother Nichole Frye. Right after reading the first words she was stunned at what had been left for them. “Just appalling that somebody would say those things about children.”

In the letter the author explains how they just had knee surgery and that they somehow “fell badly” over little Rylee and Lily’s bikes.

“Somebody took it,” said Lily about her bike. Their bikes are now gone. The letter writer says they “trashed” them to teach the girls a lesson.

“That’s our yard,” explained Rylee. The family says the bikes weren’t even on the public sidewalk but that they were just to the side of it on their private walkway.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for writing things like this about children. That’s just horrible,” said mom.

For some reason the author even added racial slurs to the handwritten note. A version of the N word was used to describe the children. Frye was baffled.

“We don’t’ need people like that in our community,” said one neighbor after 6 News showed them the letter. “I hope that she has knee problems the rest of her life!”

“I’m fearful that they might get too rage-full and go after kids if they hate kids so much,” Frye said of the author of the letter. She thinks the person was deeply angered and is scared that anger may translate to more than just verbal aggression.

Frye has reported the letter and the theft to the Blair Police Department. She says she hopes this was just a one-time anger-fueled thing.

“Just don’t leave letters like this in my mailbox please. Or anyone’s mailbox!”

Nichole tells WOWT that she has no clue who could have written the letter. She wishes the neighbor would have just been able to talk to her in person in a calm manner. For now she’s keeping a close eye on where the girls play.

The mother also explained that the girls often like to go out and get the mail for them. She’s glad they didn’t come across the letter themselves.