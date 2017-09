× Mets, Phils to Play in Williamsport for Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball will be back in Billtown next summer.

Little League and Major League Baseball announced Friday that the Phillies will play the Mets next August in the second annual MLB Little League Classic at Bowman Field in Williamsport.

Last month, the Pirates and Cardinals played in the first game.

The game is played players and families of Little League teams at the Little League World Series.