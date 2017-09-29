Lehighton vs North Schuylkill
-
North Schuylkill @ Shenandoah Valley
-
Lehighton vs Schuylkill Haven
-
Lehighton football preps
-
North Schuylkill vs Marian Catholic
-
Mount Carmel vs North Schuylkill
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
-
North Schuylkill vs Schuylkill Haven
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Schuylkill Haven @ Jim Thorpe