LIVE High School Football Scores

Lehighton vs North Schuylkill

Posted 11:31 pm, September 29, 2017, by

This promises to be one of the best games of the year in District XI, as the #10 Indians roll into the home of #11 North Schuylkill.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s