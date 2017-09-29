LIVE High School Football Scores

Jim Thorpe vs Blue Mountain

Posted 11:36 pm, September 29, 2017, by

Thorpe is having a great year, and ranked #9 in our pole......having given up less than 7 points in every game

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s