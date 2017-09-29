Homicide Investigation Underway in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON -- Investigators were in Carbon County for hours photographing and collecting evidence in what they have confirmed as a homicide investigation.

The Carbon County Coroner and District Attorney were on the scene Friday afternoon in Palmerton.

They say the body of an elderly woman was discovered inside the 1st Street home in Palmerton when police were called for a welfare check.

The investigation is taking place on the left side of a double block home.

Neighbors call the area very quiet.

"It's shocking. I came home from work and couldn't believe all the cop cars sitting around my house," said Joseph Frey, Palmerton.

State police tell WNEP the victim's daughter has been arrested but not yet charged.

So far, no names have been released in the investigation Carbon County.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.