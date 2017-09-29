× Get Your Ride Ready for Fall

Now that it’s finally feeling more like fall instead of summer, it’s a sure sign chillier months are just around the corner.

To help get your ride ready for the cooler weeks ahead, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with the pros at Jack Williams Tire & Auto’s Kingston location to tackle fall car care.

Jack Williams is also one of eight corporate sponsors of WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run.

The charity campaign helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

To learn more and donate to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run, click here.

For more suggestions when it comes to getting your ride ready for fall, head here!