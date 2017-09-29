× DUI Driver in Deadly Wrong-way Crash Sent to Prison

SCRANTON — A driver who admitted to a wrong-way crash while driving under the influence that killed five people has been sentenced to prison.

Gennadiy Manannikov was sentenced Friday afternoon to 18 to 36 years in prison. He entered a guilty plea in July.

The crash happened on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County in January of 2016.

Prosecutors say Manannikov’s blood-alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit and he had marijuana in his system when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 81.

He then crashed into another car near the Clarks Summit exit, killing five people.