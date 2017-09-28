‘This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats:’ Mom’s Car Crash Photo Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania mother's photo of her destroyed car next to two undamaged car seats is serving as a reminder to all parents -- buckle up your kids.

On Tuesday, Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a photo of her destroyed 2015 Honda CRV with two car seats. The Chicco and Graco seats protected her 6-week-old and 3-year-old, she wrote.

"This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman said things could have been different if she didn't take "the extra two minutes" to make sure the children were secured in their seats.

Here's the full text of her post:

I'm not one to post anything too heavy or personal on Facebook but guys... THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing. We stopped for milk on the way home from preschool yesterday. We were minutes from home. Another car slammed into us. You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly. I will be fine, my kids are fine, everything else can be replaced. Sending thanks to God for keeping us safe (along with Honda, Graco & Chicco). I'm getting a lot of PMs asking these questions so I want to add this information.

My little one is 6 weeks old & my older son is nearly 3.

My car was a 2015 Honda CRV. (His name was Yoshi, may he rest in peace)

The seats are a Chicco Keyfit 30 (infant seat) & Graco Children's Products 4ever. Both were rear facing.

AND YES THE SEATS ARE BEING REPLACED. I never expected this post to be seen by so many people! I really only posted it for family & friends but hopefully it will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in. It's clear that a few of you are really bad at this thing called human decency. I can't say I'm surprised, I just hope that should you ever find yourself in my situation someone shows you the compassion you are clearly lacking.